The Immortal Regiment campaign will not take place in the Estonian capital Tallinn due to restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was reported by TASSthe organizer of the action, Andrei Goncharov, said.

He explained that currently only outdoor mass gatherings of up to 150 people are allowed in Estonia. In this case, the processions should be divided into groups of 10 people. It is impossible to organize a column in this format, Goncharov believes, so it was canceled.

“Even if we succeeded, it would be impossible for other people to approach the Bronze Soldier (the monument to the soldier-liberator – approx. “Lenta.ru”) “, – explained the organizer, calling the situation a stalemate. “On the one hand, events can be held, but on the other hand, nothing can be done in this format,” Goncharov stated.

He asked not to look for political motives in the cancellation of the annual march: “We talked with our colleagues in Riga, and nothing will be happening with them, just like in Russia. All because of the coronavirus restrictions. “

The “Immortal Regiment” campaign is taking place on May 9 in Russia and other countries. The participants of the procession are carrying photographs of their relatives – soldiers and veterans of the Great Patriotic War, partisans, concentration camp prisoners, home front workers, blockade soldiers and others. In Russia, in connection with the pandemic in 2021, the action will be held online. The traditional march can also take place, but later and if the epidemiological situation in the country improves.