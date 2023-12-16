Estonian Prime Minister Kallas calls for increased investment in European defense

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has called for increased investment in European defense to strengthen the military resilience of the European Union and Ukraine. Quotes her LRT.

“NATO's defense plans are ready, so now we need to turn our attention to investing in collective defense. The next steps we take must include increasing our stockpile of equipment and weapons systems. We also need to invest more in the defense sector,” she said.

Kallas added that the Russian special operation forced European countries to take more decisive action. According to her, there is a need to continue to develop an integrated defense market and interoperability of standards so that there is constant readiness.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the country would require the full mobilization of the resources of the entire free world to help Kyiv. In his opinion, Ukraine will be able to win only with the combined efforts of the entire Western world.