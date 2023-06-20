The Estonian Parliament approved same-sex marriage on Tuesday, making it the first Baltic country to legalize it. The legislation, which provides for a reform of the Family Law, will enter into force in 2024. The Government has described this decision as “historic”. The approval has had the support of 55 deputies compared to 34, as reported by ERR, Estonia’s public broadcaster. The affirmative votes have come from the deputies of the government coalition, made up of liberals and social democrats. “We are building a society where everyone’s rights are respected and people can love freely,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said in a message on her Twitter account. Kallas is the president of the center-right Estonian Reform Party. “Everyone should have the opportunity to marry the person they love and want to spend the rest of their life with. With this decision, we will finally join other Nordic countries and other democracies in the world that have this right guaranteed”, the Prime Minister pointed out. The approval comes a week before the international LGTBIQ Pride Day.

The Minister of Social Protection, Signe Riisalo, thanked the LGTBI community for their “understanding and patience all these years” and stressed that, “despite the fact that these are specific changes at a technical and legal level”, it is not possible to forget about the importance of this type of legislative initiatives. “Equal marriage makes us a more considerate society,” she added.

A survey by the Center for Human Rights this year reveals that 53% of Estonians support marriage equality. A decade ago this percentage was only 34%. Currently, the percentage of Estonians who consider homosexuality “unacceptable” is 38%. In fact, at the end of May, several hundred citizens gathered in front of the Parliament in Tallinn, the Estonian capital, to protest against the amendments to the Family Law, which would allow same-sex marriages, a protest organized by the conservative group the Foundation for the Protection of the Family. The Russian minority, which makes up a quarter of the population, is especially against same-sex unions: only 40% support it.

Despite reluctance from the far right, Estonia has also become the first country in the former Soviet Union to legalize same-sex marriage. As for its neighbors, also former Soviet republics, Latvia has legal protections in place for people from the LGTBI community, but marriage is not legalized. In Lithuania, these protections are aimed at curbing discrimination, but it has neither legislated gay marriage nor civil unions are allowed.