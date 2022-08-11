The Estonian Foreign Ministry announced the closure of borders for Russians with a Schengen visa issued by the republic

The Estonian Foreign Ministry announced that the country is closing the borders for Russian citizens, to whom the republic had previously issued a Schengen visa. Reports about it TASS.

“In a week, a sanction will be applied to Schengen visas issued by Estonia. For visa holders [из России] restrictions will be imposed, they will be banned from entering Estonia,” announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Baltic country Urmas Reinsalu.

The Foreign Ministry added that they made exceptions for some citizens. Thus, the entry will not be prohibited to employees of diplomatic missions in Estonia, their family members and persons involved in international transport. Close relatives of Estonian citizens or holders of a permanent residence permit in the country will also be able to enter the country. Also, the restrictions do not apply to Russians in need of humanitarian assistance, and those who have the right to free movement under the laws of the European Union.

See also Zelensky critical of western countries after Russia announcement Related materials:

On August 9, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas supported Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call to ban Russian tourists from entering Europe. She recalled that flights from Russia to Europe are closed, but Russians with a visa still have a way to get into the eurozone through the nearest land neighbors – Finland, Estonia and Latvia. She called visiting Europe a privilege, not a human right.

An anonymous EU official in an interview with the Financial Times said that the EU authorities are skeptical about the initiative of the Estonian government to refuse to issue Schengen tourist visas to Russians. The prime minister of the Baltic republic was condemned for her initiative – the Russian ambassador to Tallinn, Vladimir Lipaev, called Kallas’ proposal nationalist.