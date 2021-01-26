Estonia inaugurates a new stage in its democratic life. The small Baltic country, of 1.3 million inhabitants, has appointed the first head of government in its history on Tuesday after the former prime minister, Jüri Ratas, resigned two weeks ago when his party (Center) was involved in a corruption scandal. Kallas, 43, won the 2019 elections, but the Centro liberals allied with the far-right EKRE to keep it in opposition.

“For me it is an honor and a great responsibility to assume the leadership of the Government,” said Kallas, of the Reform Party, on Tuesday, after taking over from his predecessor. Kallas will form a center-right coalition with the Rat party as a partner, as it won a majority in the Riigikogu (Parliament) on Monday. Rats will not be part of the Cabinet. “I wish him strength and success in the tough fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” said the former prime minister, who resigned on the 13th involved in a corruption case. The country registers a cumulative incidence of 590 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to data from the European Union.

With the new coalition, the format of alliances between the right, the center and the center-left is returned, which definitively leaves the extreme right aside.

EKRE was from the beginning a source of scandals: shortly after the government was formed, the head of Foreign Trade, Marti Kuusik, resigned on suspicion of sexist violence. Interior Minister Mart Helme later opened a crisis with Finland with a disparaging and sexist comment against the then newly elected Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

Kallas now wants to make a clean slate: “We will rebuild our relationships with our allies, our neighbors, and we will try to restore our name as a good country in which to invest,” he assured this Tuesday.

With Kallas as Prime Minister, two of the three Baltic countries have a woman at the head of their Executive, since the Government of Lithuania is led by the conservative Ingrida Simonyte. Estonia also has a head of state, Kersti Kaljulaid.