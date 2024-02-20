Estonian authorities announced this Tuesday (20) the arrest, between December and last week, of ten individuals suspected of having acted as Russian agents and of having committed acts of vandalism to sow fear and uncertainty in the Baltic country, while the Neighboring Latvia reported the arrest of another suspect.

“Estonia managed to successfully stop a hybrid operation by Russian security services on our territory”, announced Estonian Prime Minister, Kaja Kallas, on the social network X, adding that the Kremlin is targeting “all our democratic societies”.

“Our response is to be open and reveal their methods. This is the way to deter harmful acts and make us more resilient”, highlighted the prime minister, who last week was included on the list of wanted by Russian authorities for her role in the dismantling of Soviet monuments in Estonia.

In turn, the Estonian Internal Security Service (ISS) reported that, of the ten detainees, six remain in prison, although all are the subject of an investigation by the State Attorney General, Triinu Olev.

The ISS maintains that the suspects had instructions to sow fear and create tension in Estonian society, according to the public broadcaster ERR.

In this way, in addition to collecting information about potential targets, they committed acts of vandalism such as an attack on a private vehicle belonging to the Minister of the Interior, Lauri Läänemets, and a journalist's car, in addition to attacking war memorials.

“Sooner or later we will catch those who try to threaten Estonia’s national security,” said ISS director Margo Palloson, noting that some of the suspects were recruited through social media.

“This is part of Russia's hybrid attacks, just like bomb threats sent to schools and cyber attacks. As a society, we must be aware that the main objective is to divide us and weaken the cohesion of society”, warned Palloson.

For its part, the State Security Service (VDD) of neighboring Latvia announced that on February 8, an individual with dual Russian and Estonian nationality was detained at the Patarnieki (east) border crossing.

The detainee is accused of having vandalized a monument to the Latvian legionnaires who fought in the Nazi ranks against the Soviets in the Second World War, covering it with red paint, on January 29, in the Semigalia region (center).

The VDD suspects that the detainee acted on orders from the Russian security services and committed similar acts in other Baltic countries. (With EFE Agency)