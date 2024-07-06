Estonian MoD: Mistral anti-aircraft systems transferred to Ukraine

Estonia has transferred Mistral short-range man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS) to Ukraine. This reported The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of the country.

“Confirmed! Mistral short-range air defense systems and missiles provided by Estonia have arrived in Ukraine,” the department reported on social media X.

The Missile Transportable Anti-aérien Léger (Mistral) MANPADS was developed by the French company Matra Defence. The basic version was adopted in 1987, and in 2000, the modernized Mistral 2 MANPADS appeared. The system is designed to destroy low-flying helicopters and aircraft. The firing range of the most advanced version, Mistral 3, is 8 kilometers.

