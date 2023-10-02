Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur: Kyiv has changed the rules for registering mercenaries in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The head of the Estonian Ministry of Defense Hanno Pevkur said that Ukraine has changed the rules for registering mercenaries. This is what he’s talking about reported in a conversation with the ERR portal.

According to him, now in Tallinn they cannot say how many Estonians are taking part in hostilities as part of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“If earlier in the armed forces of Ukraine there was a more or less clear rule on how foreign soldiers are registered and in which units they belong, now Ukraine has radically changed its attitude, and foreign fighters fighting in Ukraine can be in almost all units,” – Pevkur emphasized.

Earlier, Pevkura complained about the low rate of supplies of shells from the EU to Ukraine. He noted that the EU should supply Kyiv with one million artillery shells, but at the moment only 226 thousand ammunition have been delivered.