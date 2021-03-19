Estonia | An Estonian researcher was sentenced to three years in prison for espionage in favor of China

Before his arrest, Tarmo Kõuts had time to work for the military alliance NATO, among other things.

Estonian ocean researcher Tarmo Kõuts has been sentenced to three years in prison for espionage in favor of China, according to news agency AFP. Kõuts had time to work for the military alliance NATO, among other things.

The court found Kõuts guilty of espionage and “belonging to organizations established for activities that are unconstitutional and against the Republic of Estonia”.

According to AFP, this was the first non-Russian intelligence case to arise.

Legal condemned Kõuts, 57, one of the leading researchers in his field and working at Tallinn University of Technology, after a closed hearing earlier in March. The court also confiscated 17,000 euros from him.

Since 2006, Kõuts has had the opportunity to serve on the Scientific Committee of the NATO Naval Research Center in Italy. The Center conducts research to support the operation of NATO warships and submarines.

In addition, Kõuts has worked at the Estonian Ministry of Defense.

Estonia Deputy Director of Internal Security Aleksander Toots has told the media, according to AFP, that China had hired Kõuts, who had worked for an expert organization in 2018 but had not disclosed NATO or Estonian state information classified as confidential by the time of his arrest last September.

“He’s motivated by ordinary human weaknesses like money and the need for recognition,” Toots said.

In addition to Kõuts, another person has been arrested but has not yet been convicted, AFP says.