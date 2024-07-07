Estonia | An Estonian kindergarten teacher is forced to learn a language that the children at her workplace don’t even speak

Kindergarten teacher Ljubov Gadalšina from Narva became friends with Estonian-speaking children and learned the language from them at Tripsik Kindergarten in Tartu.

At the beginning of August, the teaching of early childhood education must be in Estonian throughout Estonia. HS followed how Russian-speaking kindergarten teacher Ljubov Gadalšina tries to meet the new requirements in the almost entirely Russian-speaking city of Narva.

Narva-Tartto

Tthe children of Tripsik kindergarten in Artto are running, the teacher Lyubov Gadalshinan on heels. They test the Russian-speaking teacher’s Estonian vocabulary.

Gadalšina is in a language bath in Tartu. Only two percent of the residents of his hometown Narva speak Estonian as their mother tongue, and for practical language training he “went to Estonia”, as the residents of the border town tend to say.