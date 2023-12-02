During her participation in the COP28 conference, Estonia’s Prime Minister, Kaya Kallas, stressed the importance of the green transition to confront climate challenges, noting that there are many opportunities, such as waste treatment, which can be used as a sustainable resource, and opportunities available in the environmental data sector.

She said that “COP 28” is the way to achieve the goals to confront the repercussions of climate change, asking: “What do we do in order to reach them? We all realize that we suffer from droughts, and we have natural disasters everywhere, and we must work together to preserve our planet Earth.”

Kallas pointed out her country’s participation in a special business pavilion, which aims to open the field of partnerships and commercial opportunities in the field of clean technology, which will pave the way for digital transformation alongside the green transformation.