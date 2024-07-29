Monday, July 29, 2024
Estonia | A Finnish man was found drowned in Pärnu

July 29, 2024
in World Europe
A 44-year-old Finnish man who was reported missing was found dead in Estonia.

Lost reported Finnish man has been found drowned in Pärnu, Estonia, reports news agency BNS.

The case is known to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, STT is told about the ministry’s communication. Due to the man’s privacy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not say more about the case.

According to the news agency, a 44-year-old Finnish citizen was reported missing on Sunday in Pärnu. He was last seen on Sunday at one in the morning on Supeluse Street, which runs from the city center to the beach.

The police found him drowned in the Pärnu marina on Monday afternoon.

