Monday, February 12, 2024
Estlink 2 | ERR: The restoration of the electricity transmission connection between Finland and Estonia will take at least until the end of March

February 12, 2024
Estlink 2 | ERR: The restoration of the electricity transmission connection between Finland and Estonia will take at least until the end of March

Previously, the repair work of the Estlink 2 electricity transmission connection was expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Finland and the restoration of the Estlink 2 electricity transmission connection between Estonia will take at least until the end of March, said Estonian public radio company ERR on Monday.

Previously, the repair work of the Estlink 2 electricity transmission connection was expected to be completed by the end of this month.

Grid company Fingrid has previously said that the fault in the Estlink 2 electricity transmission connection is located in Estonia in the immediate vicinity of the connection of the sea and land cable.

According to the Estonian grid company Elering, the exact location of the fault on the Estonian side has yet to be determined, ERR reported on Monday.

Elering has said that it is unlikely that the fault was intentionally caused by an external factor.

The Estlink 2 connection was disconnected from the electricity transmission network on January 26.

