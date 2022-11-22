Did you know that there is a detection system for tunnels in the Netherlands to see if vehicles are not too high? This morning, such a system at the Drechttunnel detected a vehicle that was too high and the barriers closed automatically. The road inspector who went to the report probably saw something he didn’t expect: a huge Christmas tree.

There was a truck in front of the barrier with a gigantic Christmas tree on the back, which was therefore too high for the tunnel. The other side of the tunnel was also closed to stop traffic from the other side. This allowed the truck to turn around safely to find another route. At 06:32 the barriers closed automatically and at 06:44 traffic was allowed to move again.

Rijkswaterstaat tells TopGear that it ‘may well be the boom for Rotterdam Central’, but they are not sure. There is also little information: ‘All that is known here is that the vehicle was too high for the tunnel, and this caused a considerable delay of over an hour.’ Plans to go to work smoothly were thus skillfully thwarted.