Israeli Channel 13 said that there are estimates indicating that dozens of Hamas fighters are still present in the country.

She added: “The security establishment estimates that there are at least 20 Hamas terrorists inside Israeli territory.”

She continued: “Some of them are hiding and others have received shelter from collaborators.”

The American ABC News website also quoted the spokesman for the Israeli Defense Forces, Major Doron Spielman, as saying: “They are still hiding in southern Israel.”

Spielman explained: “We regained control of the areas they infiltrated, but we actually assume that there are Hamas terrorists still hiding there.”

He highlighted: “We are still very cautious… This is a war zone, with active terrorists.”

Hamas began its attack at dawn on Saturday, October 7, by firing a large barrage of rockets at southern Israel, which provided cover for an unprecedented infiltration of militants from Gaza into Israel through several directions.

Following this, Tel Aviv responded by launching a barrage of missiles into the Gaza Strip and imposing a siege on the region’s residents, stressing that it seeks to eliminate “Hamas’ military capabilities.”

The escalation between the two parties is still ongoing, while thousands have been killed on both sides.