In less than 48 hours, the Criminal Investigation and Investigation Department of the Sharjah Police General Command managed to arrest a gang of (4) Arab nationals who impersonated police officers in a theft of laptop computers valued at approximately 1.7 million dirhams. They were referred to the judiciary.

In detail: A report was received by the Central Operations Room from an Asian national working in a company specializing in transporting and delivering goods, stating that he was robbed and defrauded by unknown persons who stopped him in an industrial area to conduct a security inspection of the vehicle, claiming that they were police officers. He later discovered that he had been defrauded and that the vehicle’s contents for delivery, which were: (1840) laptop computers, had been stolen.

Colonel Abdul Rahman Nasser Al Shamsi, Deputy Director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Sharjah Police, added that after verifying the accuracy of the information, the investigation elements began their monitoring and evidence-gathering operations. Based on the received data, search, investigation and close monitoring, the identity of the perpetrators and the location where the stolen goods were hidden were determined. They were arrested and referred to the judiciary.

Sharjah Police calls on members of the community to cooperate with the security services and not hesitate to report any violations, actions or anything that raises suspicion or attention via the number /999/ for emergency cases, and the number /901/ for non-emergency cases, or through its electronic channels, stressing that members of the community are partners in maintaining the security and safety of citizens and residents in the emirate.