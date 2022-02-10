Russian investors in renewable energy sources (RES) in 2021 accelerated the commissioning of planet-friendly power plants. The situation on the green energy market in Russia was assessed at the Center for Financial Settlements (CFR, a structure of the Market Council, the regulator of energy markets), writes “Kommersant”.

According to the CFR report, in 2021, generators launched 57 renewable energy projects (solar, wind and hydroelectric power plants) in Russia with a total capacity of 1.42 gigawatts. At the same time, the commissioning plan turned out to be overfulfilled by 151 percent, since almost half of these capacities should have been operating in previous years. The Market Council noted that in 2021, the launch of renewable energy sources cost the energy market 76 billion rubles.

Related materials:

This time, only four investors delayed the commissioning – they disrupted the commissioning of six facilities with a total capacity of 291.67 megawatts in Karachay-Cherkessia, Karelia, the Stavropol Territory and the Murmansk Region. As Kommersant explained, we are talking about three small hydroelectric power plants (HPPs) with a total capacity of 90.7 megawatts RusHydro, EnergoMIN and Nord Hydro – White Threshold, as well as the Kola wind power plant (WPP) of Enel Russia (controlled by the Italian Enel) with a capacity of 201 megawatts. Investors paid 1.9 billion rubles in fines for failure to meet deadlines.

Since 2014, a renewable energy support program has been operating in Russia. According to the CFR, in the period from 2014 to 2021, “green” power plants were launched in the country, capable of generating 3.58 gigawatts. The total capacity of the energy system in Russia is 246.6 gigawatts, 0.5 percent of which is accounted for by wind and solar projects. The CFR predicted that by 2018 the volume of power plants safe for the planet should grow to 8.36 gigawatts.

In addition, since the start of the renewable energy support program, investors have paid a total of 10 billion rubles in fines for disrupting the launch of facilities. The most common reasons for delays were force majeure at construction sites, weather anomalies and restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the Association for the Development of Renewable Energy noted that in 2020 and 2021, the volume of renewable energy input is at the level of 1.2 gigawatts – 45 percent of total inputs. The organization predicted similar values ​​for new capacities until 2030. “Exceeding this level is possible in the scenario of the accelerated implementation of the carbon emission payment system within Russia and the tightening of the rules of European cross-border carbon regulation, then additional inputs may exceed the current level by 1.5-2 times,” explained Alexei Zhikharev, director of the Association for the Development of Renewable Energy.

In January, environmentalists urged the Russian government to abandon the development of nuclear power plants and gas projects, which Europe decided to put on the list of “clean” energy sources. Greenpeace believes that it will be cheaper and more efficient to redirect funds to renewable energy sources.

According to environmentalists, the high cost and low speed of commissioning the capacities of gas, coal and nuclear power plants hinders the development of wind, solar and hydro installations that are safe for the planet, which could reduce greenhouse gas emissions in a short time.