Analyst Litovkin believes that Russia will go on the offensive in Ukraine after the New Year

The Russian army will go on the offensive after the New Year, but this fact is not connected with the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Joint Headquarters, as they believe in the West. The probability of an offensive in a conversation with Moskovsky Komsomolets appreciated military expert, retired colonel Viktor Litovkin.

According to the analyst, Putin’s meeting with the participation of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov and commander of the Russian group of troops in the special operation zone (SVO) Sergei Surovikin shows that the Russian military command is not going to suspend the military operation.

“The West inflates panic for any reason. We put the Yars missiles on combat duty, removing the obsolete ones, and they immediately began to say that we were allegedly threatening someone there (…). It is simply beneficial for the West to continue to create a monster out of Russia. Therefore, they evaluate any movement of our president as a manifestation of aggressive intentions, and by demonizing it, they demonize our entire country, ”the analyst noted.

Litovkin stressed that the Russian side will launch an offensive, since the territory of Russia – Donbass, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions – “is not yet completely liberated from the nationalists.” Expert I am sure that the Russian military command is also aimed at the liberation of the Nikolaev and Odessa regions. “If only to cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea and deprive it of the opportunity to receive Western weapons,” he said.

“And the second goal is to build a land route to Pridnestrovie. I’m not even talking about the liberation of the Kharkov and Dnepropetrovsk regions. This is the territory of Russia, and we must return it,” he concluded.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov announced the winter offensive of the Ukrainian army. According to the minister, Kyiv has stocks of winter equipment, which are three times the critical level. “We just have to wait until the ground becomes less damp,” he added.