Daily rental housing among the resorts of Russia has risen the most in the Baltic Sea

Among the resorts of Russia, the most significant increase in the cost of daily rent of apartments in the Baltic Sea. The dynamics of the cost was assessed by real estate market experts, writes “Kommersant”.

According to the director of the Erwin real estate agency, Larisa Shulyak, rental housing in the Kaliningrad region in 2023 has risen in price by 25-30 percent compared to the summer of 2022. “There are mansions on the Baltic Spit that can be rented for eight thousand rubles a day. For 15 thousand rubles, options for more spacious housing are offered, ”she said. The realtor added that in Zelenogradsk, an apartment by the sea with two bedrooms, unlike Sochi, can be rented at a price of five thousand rubles a day.

In the city of Sochi, there was an increase in the supply of housing for daily rent by 30 percent, according to experts from Avito Real Estate. Realtors noted that rental rates in the resort town are higher than the average for other resorts on the Black Sea coast due to the presence of a functioning airport. Ilya Volodko, general director of the Macon consulting company, said that the average cost of daily rent there showed an increase of 10-12 percent compared to the previous year, and after the rise in price it breaks records.

So, prices for booking elite-segment cottages in the Central or Adler district of Sochi start from 250-300 thousand rubles per day. “At the same time, in the city at a distance of 4-5 kilometers from the sea, you can still find housing options for 25-30 thousand rubles. and above, but this offer is of very low quality,” the specialist emphasized. In other coastal cities of the Krasnodar Territory, Anapa and Gelendzhik, you can choose an apartment near the beach for an amount of three thousand rubles, and rent a three-bedroom house for an average of 80 thousand rubles a day.

Related materials:

Real estate market experts have focused on the fact that neither the owners nor the hotel operators in Sochi have yet agreed to provide discounts for accommodation to vacationers, but they suggest that high rates may be corrected by July. In addition, those who provide accommodation facilities are willing to knock down about 20 percent of the price if they are willing to stay for a month or two.

As for the Crimea, against the backdrop of a decrease in demand – largely due to the closed airport – rental prices went down. Yury Kuznetsov, the founder and CEO of the Sutochno.ru service, noted that, compared to last summer, the rates decreased by 12 percent, while the volume of offers increased by 15 percent. He added that the average cost of renting housing in Yalta is 4.1 thousand rubles per day, in Sevastopol – 2.95 thousand rubles, and in Simferopol – 2.2 thousand rubles.

In April, the founder of Best Novostroy, Irina Dobrokhotova, said that the cost of daily rental apartments and houses in the Krasnodar Territory rose by an average of 10-20 percent year on year. At the same time, closer to May 1, it may increase even more – up to 25 percent. She added that the more difficult it is to get to the city, the lower the price increase.