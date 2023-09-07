The founder of “Teremok” Goncharov: prices for fast food are growing by 1-2 percent per month

Prices in fast food cafes in Russia are currently rising by 1-2 percent per month, and the same increase is expected in the future. About it told NEWS.ru Mikhail Goncharov, founder of the Teremok cafe network.

The increase in prices is due to an increase in the cost of products and wages to employees, the entrepreneur explained. In public catering, food prices account for 27 percent of the cost of meals. For example, if food prices go up by 10 percent in a few months, a dish could go up in price by 3 percent.

The entrepreneur recalled that in the spring of 2022, prices in the fast food market jumped by 12-18 percent, but since the spring of 2023 they have been growing by 1-2 percent per month. This is due to the tactics of companies that have decided to raise prices gradually, but regularly. Goncharov believes that no sharp jumps are expected in this direction before the end of the year. According to him, there may be “two or three” increases by 1-2 percent.

Earlier, financial expert Maria Dolgova predicted a rise in the price of pizza and burgers in Russia by 4-8 percent in the fall. At the same time, it is expected that pizza will rise in price more than burgers due to the difference in the increase in the cost of ingredients in these dishes.

In addition, according to the OFD Platform analytical company, due to the increase in prices for fast food, Russians began to prefer shawarma 2-3 times more often. This is due to the low cost of the product compared to the prices of other types of fast food.