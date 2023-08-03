CAMS: Canadian fires emitted 290 million tonnes of CO2 in 2023

From January 1 to July 31, cumulative carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from wildfires in Canada amounted to 290 million tonnes, a quarter of the global annual emissions. Fire damage appreciated Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service (CAMS).

The figure is also more than double the previous annual record of emissions, which was recorded in 2014 and amounted to 138 million tons.

Wildfires have been observed across Canada since early May 2023. Currently, they are burning both in the west and in the east of the country. Fires have also been active this summer in the Northwest Territories, including beyond the Arctic Circle. This has resulted in the country’s total carbon emissions significantly exceeding all previous annual figures since records began on January 1, 2003.

As of June 26, Canada’s carbon footprint was 160 million tons, about the same amount of CO2 emitted in a year by burning fossil fuels in Indonesia. In total, 12.1 million hectares of forest have been burned since the beginning of the year. During the year, more than 4.7 thousand fires occurred in the country. Smog due to fires in Canada reached the US capital Washington, New York, as well as cities in Western Europe.