VSS: damage from fire in OBI in Mega Khimki shopping center can reach 20-30 billion rubles

Damage from a fire in the OBI hypermarket in the Mega Khimki shopping center near Moscow can reach 20-30 billion rubles. So the losses were estimated in the press service of the All-Russian Union of Insurers (VSS), writes TASS.

The organization clarified that such damage would be caused if “everything burns down and nearby structures and property suffer.”

A fire in a shopping center on the Leningrad highway in the suburbs began early on Friday morning, December 9th. The fire spread to OBI territory. As a result, the construction hypermarket almost completely burned out, but the fire did not spread to other parts of the shopping center.

One person died – according to preliminary data, his body was found on the street with a broken head. During the evacuation from the building, a metal structure fell on him – the man was one of the last to leave the burning hypermarket.

The causes of the fire are considered to be a short circuit, equipment malfunction and violations during work.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case. An investigation has been launched under Article 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Performance of work that does not meet the requirements for the safety of life and health of consumers”).