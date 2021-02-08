AMC Fight Nights owner Amir Muradov has estimated the cost of the fight between former world boxing champions Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. His words lead TASS…

Muradov said this fight is worth at least $ 30 million. He added that he is ready to provide a platform for organizing the event and is conducting a detailed conversation about this with representatives of the athletes.

On January 10, Holyfield announced that his representatives were again negotiating a fight with Tyson. He added that he is training hard and preparing for a possible fight with a former opponent.

On November 29, Tyson entered the ring 15 years later. The American had an exhibition duel with Roy Jones Jr. After a draw with his compatriot, Tyson confirmed that he was ready to perform again.

In 1997, Tyson bit off part of his opponent’s ear during a rematch against Holyfield. The fight was stopped, and the American heavyweight was disqualified and fined three million dollars. Holyfield has two victories over Tyson.