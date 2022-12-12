The sources said the orders include 400 narrow-body aircraft and 100 or more wide-body aircraft, including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s. The sources requested anonymity, as the final details of the deal have not yet been worked out.

The value of such a transaction could exceed $100 billion at list prices, including any concessions. It would be among the largest deals by value executed by a single airline, and could exceed a combined order by American Airlines for 460 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing a decade ago.

Even after the expected deep discounts, the deal will be worth tens of billions of dollars, and comes at the end of a volatile year for the two aircraft manufacturing giants, whose aircraft have increased demand for their planes again after the pandemic, but are facing increasing industrial and environmental pressures.

China last week delivered its first C-919 aircraft, but it may take about a decade to be competitive at such a level, according to experts.