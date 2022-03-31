Guadalajara Jalisco.- The hotel occupancy Little by little I know recover for the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG).

For the next vacation Holy Week -April 10 to 16-, the City hopes to reach a occupancy close to 65 percentreported the president of the Hotel Association of JaliscoJuan Carlos Mondragon.

It is expected that during these days, there will be a economic spill higher than the 450 million of weights.

“Traditionally we know that people rather go to the beach and do not come or come very little, we believe that on this occasion we are going to see a lot of people (…) what has happened is that we have been at levels of 45, 50 percent and now we expect above 60“added the hotel leader.

He noted that the archdiocese of Guadalajara, and the municipal authorities of Guadalajara, are preparing a series of activities for these dates, which will help attract more visitors to the city.

During the delivery of awards to the oldest collaborators of the ZMG hotels, Mondragón highlighted that the hotel supply almost doubled in 15 years, since in 2007 there were 15,000 rooms in the City, while currently there are 28,500 in 500 hotels, that is, an increase of 90 percent.

In addition, they will be new hotel offers arriving this yearone of those is the JW Marriott, which he estimated could start operating in July.

“A very interesting offer is coming for the next two years,” Mondragón pointed out.