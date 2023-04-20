The Telegraph has appointed two new editors-in-chief: Kamran Ullah and Esther Wemmers. That made the paper announced Thursday. As of June 1, the duo succeeds Paul Jansen, who was editor-in-chief from 2015 but is now a correspondent in the United States. Ullah will focus on the newspaper’s digital strategy, while Wemmers will take on the substantive tasks. They both have before The Telegraph experience with these portfolios. The appointment of two editors-in-chief is unusual.

Wemmers (48) has been updating since 1997 The Telegraph and publisher Mediahuis. In The Telegraph you can read that she did this, among other things, as a reporter, news chief and chief of the reporting department. Since 2017, she has been responsible for the content of the newspaper and the online platforms. Wemmers: “The Dutch need a critical, reliable and in-depth news brand more than ever. Our journalistic focus will remain on making sharp, revealing and high-profile news stories. Straightforward and in the middle of society.”

Ullah (39) has been updating for ten years The Telegraph, where he was chief video, news chief and news editor, among other things. In 2021 he joined the editorial board. In those roles, he contributed to setting up the audio and video editors, it reports The Telegraph yourself. Ullah will shape the digital development of the newspaper, such as the use of data in the editorial office. Ullah wants to ‘accelerate’ digitally and engage young people The Telegraph tie. He studied public administration at Leiden University and was an active member of the VVD for some time.

It went well under Paul Jansen The Telegraph. Just before he became editor-in-chief, it hit AD The Telegraph van de Throne as the most read daily newspaper in the Netherlands. During Jansen’s editor-in-chief, the number of digital subscribers rose again.