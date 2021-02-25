After his triumphant passage through the National Team, with which he scored seven goals in his last two qualifying games for the Eurocup in England 2022, Esther González has rejoined Levante training. In a spectacular moment – she is the top scorer in the Primera Iberdrola with 17 goals – Huéscar’s forward has not avoided talking about the top scorer: “I am very excited to be there among the top scorers. In the end I’m a forward and that’s what identifies me the most. It didn’t start out as a goal at the beginning of the season, but having it so close now yes it is a motivation and I have that competitiveness to win it “.

The granota attacker is contributing in the best possible way to ensure that her team is in the fight to qualify for the Champions. The objective is clear, he also tells it before the cameras of the Levantine club: “We know that one of the objectives of the club is to enter the Champions League. Barça in the League is in a good moment, but we are going to try to be second because we already know that the third has to play repechage “.

In addition, Huéscar’s does not forget that ahead is the Queen’s Cup. “I would like to win the Queen’s Cup with Levante, we will dispute it to the end. It’s difficult, but we are going to try “, explains Esther González who also remembered her debut at the age of 16 with the same shirt she wears today.

On the horizon, 2022, England. “I’m not going to lie, the Euro is a personal goal that I have. I’m going to work to be there and play a great role with Spain, “says a confident forward who is offering her best version this season.