In a few weeks, many thousands of runners will be at the start of the Rotterdam Marathon. Five participants who were the very last to reach the finish line on the Coolsingel in recent years now tell us what you have to do not to end up like them. “I suffered from kale the entire route.”
Marjolein Kooyman
Latest update:
24-03-24, 14:56
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Esther #lost #toenails #finished #marathon #proud
Leave a Reply