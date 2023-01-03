The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, will be responsible for indicating the composition of the SPU (Union Heritage Secretariat), which manages the guidelines, rules and procedures for the administration of the federal government’s real estate assets.

The redistribution of functions of the former Ministry of Economy was published in GIVE (Official Diary of the Union) in the Sunday edition (1.Jan.2023). Here’s the full (1.7 MB).

O Power360 found that the minister has not yet decided who will head the DPU. The announcement, however, should come out later this week.

In July, the Power360 showed that the government had spent BRL 1.5 billion on property rental expenses during 2021.

The Union had, until that date, 723,699 properties with an estimated value of R$ 1.34 trillion, according to the SPU. Of these, 56,191 properties were in use. The value was estimated at R$ 1.07 trillion. The government had managed to sell only 0.0007% of the established target of R$ 1 trillion.

In 2018, the last year of Michel Temer’s government, the Union spent BRL 2 billion on rents. It went to BRL 1.86 billion in 2019 and BRL 1.7 billion in 2020. Until April, it had paid BRL 171 million.

Read below how the division of economic secretariats will be in the Lula government:

Management and Innovation in Public Services

Minister Esther Dweck (no party)

Extraordinary Secretariat for the Transformation of the State; Secretariat for Management and Innovation; Secretariat for Personnel Management and Labor Relations; Secretary of Digital Government; State Coordination Secretariat; Union Heritage Management Secretariat; Corporate Management Secretariat; National Archive.

Ministry of Planning and Budget

Minister Simone Tebet (MDB)

Planning Secretariat; Federal Budget Secretariat; Secretariat for Economic Affairs, Development, External Financing and Regional Integration; Public Policy Planning Evaluation Secretariat.

Minister Fernando Haddad (PT)

Attorney General of the National Treasury; Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue; National Treasury Secretariat; Secretariat for International Affairs; Economic Policy Secretariat; Secretariat for Economic Reforms; Extraordinary Secretariat for Tax Reform;

Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Services

Minister Geraldo Alckmin (PSB)

Secretary of Foreign Trade; Secretariat for Industrial Development, Innovation, Commerce and Services; Secretariat of Green Economy, Decarbonization and Bioindustry; Secretary of Micro and Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Secretariat for Competitiveness and Regulation.

Ministry of Labor and Employment

Minister Luiz Marinho (PT)

Secretariat of Labor Inspection; Secretariat for Worker Protection; Secretariat for Labor Relations; Secretariat for Qualification and Promotion of Employment and Income Generation; National Secretariat of Popular and Solidarity Economy.

Ministry of Social Security

Minister Carlos Lupi (PDT)



Secretariat of the General Regime of Social Security; Secretariat of Own and Complementary Regime.

POSSESSION

Dweck was sworn in to the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services on Monday afternoon (2.jan.2023). She promised to make an administrative reform to improve the structure of careers and service to the population.

She also defended the rediscussion of the governance of state-owned companies and announced the opening of a permanent negotiating table with civil servants.