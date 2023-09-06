Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2023 – 21:44

The Minister of Management, Esther Dweck, denied that the resumption of the discussion on administrative reform is a reaction against the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL). According to her, the issue has always been a priority at the Ministry, but the government is yet to analyze when it will expedite the matter.

“We have had a broad discussion of the modernization of the State since January 1st”, declared the minister, to journalists at the Planalto Palace. “People are saying that it is a reaction to President Lira; it’s not a reaction. President Lira is concerned about this issue, we have been concerned about the issue since January 1, there is an extraordinary secretariat for the transformation of the State, which is discussing a series of projects.”

This Tuesday, the 5th, the economic team and palace ministers had a meeting in an attempt to tie the main points for a proposal for administrative reform. According to the minister, the meeting was to present “where we stand in the discussion so that, from now on, we can walk together and think about a proposal on how we will present it to Congress”.

The minister said that, for the Ministry of Management, the topic has always been a priority. “For the government, we are seeing the moment when this will be voted as a priority project”, she declared. According to her, the Lula administration 3 defends a “modernization of the State”.

In the midst of the imminent ministerial reform, the minister was asked if there is room in the budget for the formation of another portfolio on the Esplanada. Last week, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced the creation of the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises. “We did 37 ministries at the beginning of the year without increasing the budget”, he replied.

According to the minister, the ministerial reform has nothing to do with administrative reform.