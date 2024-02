Sunday, February 25, 2024, 16:42











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

This Saturday night, the Cervantes Theater in Abarán hosted the Third Edition of the Azáutor 2024 National Singer-Songwriter Contest, which was organized by the Aza Rock cultural association.

The winner of the contest was the singer from Zaragoza Ester Vallejo, who…