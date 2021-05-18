Season 4 of Elite has excited all the fans who have waited for new episodes since March of last year. Now, the former students of Las Encinas school will face the new students, in the midst of complicated love relationships and dramas that they drag from home.

A month to see the return of the Spanish series on Netflix, through their social networks it has been confirmed that will have special chapters, which will act as a prologue to the four cycle. One of them will have Ester Exposito (Carla) as the main character.

Called Short stories, this special will have as a mission to give a closure to the plots that were left open after what was seen in season 3 of Elite. In addition, it will show what we can expect from the next episodes.

Short Stories Trailer: Carla and Samuel

In what will be the last appearance of Ester Exposito in the series, in the Netflix preview you can see Carla and Samuel meet for the last time. The plot will last only a few minutes, but enough to know what will happen, and what will be the fate of their love story. The special chapter will be available on June 17.

What can we expect from Elite 4?

The story of season 4 will start with the arrival of a new director (Martín) willing to redirect the school as he is used to with his successful companies. Along with him come his three children (Díaz, Cariddi and Ríos), who come with the desire to destroy their new center, whoever falls.

This will provoke the fight with the ‘old guard’ of the elitist educational center, with a clash between the old and the new students. This confrontation will end up causing a tragedy, with a victim and a responsible person whose identity they must discover.

Elite season 4 release date

Netflix confirmed that Elite season 4 will premiere on June 18, 2021.