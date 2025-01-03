Ester Exposito became known in Spain through Netflix thanks to its role in Elite. After leaving Las Encinas, he continued working with the streaming platform, as he appeared on someone has to die and made a cameo in Paco Léon’s film Rainbow (2022). The actress’s last project with the audiovisual giant was Banditsadventure fiction which premiered in 2024 and now returns with the second season.

The seven chapters of the first installment They slipped into the Top 10 of the most watched on the streaming platform according to Netflix’s own data, which earned them the renewal for another batch of episodes. season 2 of Bandits is one of the big bets of the audiovisual service for the beginning of the year 2025, and the catalog reaches the Friday January 3rd.

‘Bandits’: synopsis and cast of season 2

In the last episode of the first season, Lilí and Miguel achieve the tan longed for future together after searching by all means for the ancient Mayan treasure. After divide the loot, It seems that paradise awaits the couple of thieves, but even though everything seems to be going much better for the two bounty hunters, everything fades away.

Herein second season from the Netflix series, the conflicts will not disappear and will continue to put the group and their dangerous missions in check, especially after they are forced to embark on a new adventure in order to find another legendary treasure. Internal tensions and big doses of action are the protagonists of the new episodes of Bandits.

Ester Expósito, which in 2024 has only starred Bandits and the horror movie The crying, returns in the second season to play Lilí, while Alfonso Dosal (Narcos: Mexico) does the same to get under Miguel’s skin. Some will also return actors and actresses of the first season, such as Juan Pablo Medina, Mabel Cadena, Nicolás Furtado or Andrés Baida, among many others.

The first season of Bandits remained for four weeks between ten Most watched non-English speaking series from the Netflix catalog, and this new batch of episodes aims to repeat the success of those first seven episodes. From the Friday January 3, subscribers of the streaming platform can now enjoy another adventure.





