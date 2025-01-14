Ester Expósito always surprises us with dresses full of ‘cut-outs’, transparencies, impossible necklines, micro skirts, very sexy tops or heart-stopping corsets, as she showed us during her Christmas vacation in Las Vegas.

We can see these looks on her Instagram account —where she has more than 25 million followers— and, in addition to showing us her best poses on the red carpet, she also leaves us with outfit inspiration for when we meet friends, have a date or even when we take the dog out.

Although they are quite normal outfits, Ester gives them that sexy touch by making them very tight, lowering the neckline a little or combining it with other clothes that give it the look. femme fatale factor which he always shows off on social networks.

The retro dress and trend of Ester Expósito

However, when it comes to her characters, the actress offers us different versions of herself, leaving us with looks that, normally, we would not see her wearing. We find an example in the last publication of his ”feed”, where he shares a behind the scenes of Bandi2 with one of the dresses she wears in the series.

Ester Expósito’s dress in Mexico @ester_exposito

In one of the images we see the actress with a tight white dress with microflower print everywhere. The design has an empire cut, so it highlights the chest, while its fitted design enhances the curves.

As expected, his followers have been full of praise in the comments, saying that she is “sensual and divine”, “goddess”, “pretty”, “what a beauty” or “a work of art cries when it sees you”, among other compliments.

Although the look is not so appropriate for the three degrees below zero that we have in the morning in Madrid, we cannot lose sight of it, since it will become a essential for this summer. The seventies style will once again be a ‘must’ with its retro and micro-floral prints, while fitted silhouettes are increasingly taking center stage, leaving ‘oversized’ designs behind.

These trends we have seen them on catwalks of the spring-summer 2025 season such as Versace, Coperni, Valentino, Vetements or Prada, among others, adapting it to different cuts and designs so that anyone can adhere to it.





