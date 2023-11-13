Ester Cerdán, co-founder and creative director of the Laura Bernal brand, is nominated in the eleventh edition of the Top 100 Women Leaders. An award that the Murcian woman already enjoyed in the last awards, when she was included in the list of the Startups and SMEs category. Now, she seeks to revalidate this title. “It is a great honor to be nominated for one more edition for this prestigious recognition of female talent,” she confesses.

The businesswoman has a degree in Law from the University of Murcia and in Business Administration and Management. In 2021 she successfully completed the Master in Internet Business (MIB) at ISDI. Her passion for fashion motivated her to embark on a new path in her career. Thus, with this objective, she left her job at Deloitte Tax & Legal more than 10 years ago. A decision that has led her to a career full of successes: 20 Murcians of the Year Award 2014, EWoman Innovation Award 2022, awarded by Prensa Ibérica, and the Business Woman Award 2022, awarded by the Murcia Organization of Business, Professional and Managerial Women and Caixabank.

The Laura Bernal firm, based in Molina de Segura, has managed to position itself as a benchmark in the fashion sector. Numerous well-known faces from journalism or cinema, among other fields, have worn their designs at events, television programs or galas such as the Goya Awards. Among its clientele is also Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor.

«It is pride from humility, I am immensely grateful. “It’s time to be responsible and transmit that exemplary nature to the rest of the women, both entrepreneurs and businesswomen, as well as those who still intend to start,” she told LA VERDAD after being included in the tenth edition of the Top 100 Women Leaders Awards, held last February. , at the Teatro Real in Madrid.