The three Fernández brothers, Santiago, Remedios and Victoria, the fifth generation in charge of the La Colchona workshop, in Estepa (Seville). With an apron, his mother Victoria Alfaro. PACO PUENTES

Seasonality, a scourge for a large part of the market, in Estepa is a blessing that makes the consumption of its star products, mantecados and polvorones, consolidated as an indispensable part of the Christmas celebration. The 22 companies located in this Sevillian town of 12,500 inhabitants have invoiced some 60 million euros in 2020, 25% less than in the previous season as a result of the mobility restrictions imposed during the pandemic that has slowed down the so-called industrial tourism. In 2019, some 35,000 people visited the Sevillian town the last two months of the year to fill their pantries with traditional sweets, while in 2020 the visits have been reduced to around 3,000.

“Our sweets are associated with the reunion of the family, with the memory. If we had them all year round, they would be one more product and would lose their appeal ”, says Santiago Fernández, manager of La Colchona, the oldest company in Estepa, in the hands of the same family since it was born in 1870 and whose founder, Micaela Ruiz (1821-1903) was the first to commercialize the product.

“The consequences of covid-19 in the ice cream industry have been bearable compared to other sectors. We have returned to production and turnover figures similar to those of two years ago. The 2019 results, with a production of 22 million kilos and a turnover of 80 million euros, were a record. We have never before exceeded 18 million kilos in a season, ”explains José María Fernández, president of the Regulatory Council of Mantecados and Polvorones de Estepa.

The decrease in sales in hospitality and industrial tourism caused by the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus has been partially offset by the growth in sales on-line that, in some cases, it has doubled, going from 10% to 20%, but for most it is still residual. “This has been a very important change, a lot of product has been marketed through the internet. Companies that did not yet offer this service have created it and those that had it have reinforced it, ”says Fernández.

The pending issue in Estepa, whose sweets have Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), are exports. So far, none of the 22 factories has managed to position itself in international markets. La Estepeña, which was born in 1858 as a confectionery with its own workshop and is still in the hands of the same family, produced 1,850,000 kilos of Christmas sweets last year and had a turnover of 11.5 million euros; compared to 2 million kilos of production and 13 million euros of turnover in 2019. Despite being one of the largest factories in the sector, its sales abroad do not reach 2%. “We export mainly to Mexico, Argentina and Australia, to countries where there are Spanish colonies. We have tried to open new markets, but we have despaired. We lack marketing. You have to dress the product so that it attracts consumers from other countries, for whom the mantecados do not mean anything special. We are not Phoenicians and it shows. In this, Italians are the first, they have managed to sell us panettone in such a way that it is already considered a Christmas sweet in Spain ”, says Marcos Galván, general director of La Estepeña, a family business that industrialized in 1989 and that, as other brands, has diversified its production.

Detail of the Mantecados La Estepeña museum, with the design of the first box from 1858. PACO PUENTES

For the manager of La Colchona, the founder’s great-great-grandson, exporting is also the pending issue. The company, which has maintained its artisanal production and from which this year 43,000 kilos of sweets have come out – a thousand more than the previous season despite the confinement – has invoiced 520,000 euros; “What comes out of Spain does not even reach 1% of our production. It goes mainly to Spanish emigrants in Central Europe. We are trying to open other markets and we are also making halal mantecados, with olive oil instead of lard, for Muslims. The sale campaign has saved us on-line that has doubled to 15%. On December 10 we had to close the online sale because we had run out of sweets, “adds Santiago Fernández, who runs the business with his sisters Victoria and Remedios and his mother, Victoria Alfaro, who at 75 is still pending everything . The business continues in the house-workshop where her great-grandmother had the happy idea of ​​toasting the flour to remove the moisture from the mantecados, thus prolonging their durability, and of giving them to her husband, who was a cosario on the Estepa route- Córdoba to sell them in the markets.

“We limit the La Estepeña brand to the Christmas period, we do not want to launch other sweets with our brand on the market because being exposed all year round it would burn. From time to time we also manufacture chocolate bars and other products on demand for supermarket chains, which represents 20% of our total production ”, explains Galván. During the mantecado campaign, from September to December, La Estepeña employs 260 workers, 90% women from the town and from other municipalities in the region. While the rest of the year, the factory only has 15 permanent people.

The sector is clear that the seasonality of mantecado and polvorón is a positive factor and the factories that have chosen to expand their production do so with other types of chocolate sweets, pastries or muffins. A process that began a decade ago and which has been joined by La Muralla – Mercadona’s supplier that manufactures some 5,000,000 kilos for the Christmas season and another 2,000,000 kilos of other products during the rest of the year-, E Moreno, La Fortaleza, Gamito or San Jerónimo, comments the president of the regulatory council.

Workers at the Gamito ice cream factory in Estepa. Paco bridges

Around these simple sweets that were born in the 16th century [según algunas fuentes en Antequera (Málaga) y otras, en Estepa] To take advantage of the surpluses of wheat and lard from the homemade slaughters that took place in November, when the sausages that were consumed at Christmas were prepared, an industry has flourished whose spearhead is the industrial confectionery and pastry machinery. “Firms such as Tecmesur, Gonver or Hagles have created specific machines for our products that have become benchmarks in the industrial pastry market and are also exported. In addition, packaging, graphic arts and transport companies have emerged ”, says Fernández.

According to data from the regulatory council, the sector directly employs some 2,000 people, of which 80% are women, and indirectly 2,500. Many of the workers of the mantecado campaign then go on to harvest the olives with the Oleoestepa cooperative, the second industry in the municipality that produces and packages extra virgin olive oil with a designation of origin and which it hopes to produce in the 2020-2021 campaign. 36 million kilos of oil.

La Colchona and its special ingredient

“Our main ingredient is the one that cannot be seen: time”, reveals Santiago Fernández, manager of La Colchona, where sweets are still being baked with olive wood and almost everything is still done as in the 19th century. “The only thing that we have changed is the way of mixing the ingredients, which used to be done by hand in a basin and now a machine mixes them,” explains Fernández in the only surviving house-workshop in Estepa. “We have chosen to stay here and continue making our sweets in an artisanal way. About 20 people work in the campaign, all women except the baker and my brother ”, says his sister Victoria.

“I’ve been here since I was 11 years old. My older sister entered a convent, so I had to help. My father would make me roll ice creams, but I would run away and start kneading in the basin, ”recalls Victoria Alfaro, 75 years old and great-granddaughter of La Colchona. “For us the greatest satisfaction is that they tell us that our sweets are good. There has been a lot of ambition in the town, but my family has chosen to stay and continue working as they did before, ”adds Alfaro, who despite his ailments continues to look out for the business. “My mother puts on the apron and it’s like Superman when he puts on the cape,” jokes Remedios Fernández.