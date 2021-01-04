This year you are celebrating the five years of Agence franceinfo, whose essential mission is verification. But isn’t this the basis of journalism?

Estelle Cognacq Yes, this is the basis. Except that with the Internet all the media tend to deliver information continuously. And this could have led, for some, to abuses: citing others without taking the time to verify the veracity of the facts, copy and paste AFP dispatches, resulting in standardization of information. As for Franceinfo, we also felt the need to centralize information in writing. A radio is first of all orality. And under these conditions, for journalists, it is not always easy to know who to contact: the editor-in-chief, the presenter? We therefore needed a common editorial tool, through which everything passes in writing. Agence franceinfo is truly at the heart of our global media. It produces its own dispatches, which are then fed back to the Internet site, TNT channel 27, and all of Radio France’s editorial staff. Another important objective was to give full place to local information, through our links, in the regions, with the France Bleu network.

Is the creation of the Agency a response to the growing distrust of part of the population towards the media?

Estelle Cognacq Faced with this mistrust, we always have a responsibility. When all the media tend to say the same thing, doubts can arise. At Franceinfo, today, we assume not to deliver the info quickly, we assume to get out of a certain race. But, for a streaming media like ours, it was difficult at first. We had to make a psychological revolution.

“There is an interest in returning to narrative, explanation, reporting and investigation. “

Isn’t the answer to mistrust also in the choice of a long-term treatment, with major reports, special files, debate of ideas?

Estelle Cognacq Yes, in general, there is an interest in returning to narrative, explanation, reporting and investigation. At Radio France level, this is why an investigation unit was set up a few years ago. On a continuous news channel like Franceinfo, the formats are obviously very short. But we always try, here too, to devote as much space as possible to decryption. And it is a little with this idea that we created, a year and a half ago, the cell “The true from the false”, which does not only “fact checking”, classic verification, but also explanation. In addition, in September, we launched a report box, “Franceinfo Choice”, which allows you to explore current topics.

Let’s come back to the Agency. Have you had public feedback on this tool?

Estelle CognacqWithout having ever communicated too much so far on the work of the Agency, we observe, through our qualitative internal surveys, that Franceinfo is very widely perceived as a credible medium, delivering objective information. So we say to ourselves that the principles that we are trying to apply, and which have infused on the website and our channel on channel 27, these principles are recognized by the public. This comforts us in our approach.