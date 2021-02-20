The VIP vaccination scandal in the Ministry of Health of the Nation, where friends of the now former Minister of Health, Ginés González García, such as journalist Horacio Verbitsky, Senator Jorge Taiana or Deputy Eduardo Valdés, as well as businessman Florencio Aldrey Iglesias and his family, they start to know each other other cases that generate controversy, such as that of Hugo Moyano, or revelations such as the one made by Estela de Carlotto, who pointed out, was invited to be vaccinated by the Ministry of Health of the province of Buenos Aires.

“They called me, but I’m from the province of Buenos Aires and I’m 90 years old. It’s another place, it’s another way,” said Estela de Carlotto in dialogue with Radius 10. And to mark distance from the VIP Vaccination in the Ministry of National Health, he added: “This was for the Government of the Province.”

The president of Abuelas de Plaza de Mayo, an institution that turned 43, stressed that she agreed to the vaccine both because of her age and because she was considered a risk person.

“I went to the hospital, I made the queue And everything I had to do I got vaccinated in La Plata, at the San Juan de Dios hospital and these days they will give me the second dose, “Carlotto explained. These statements about the proximity of the second dose indicate that Carlotto could have received the first dose before it was enable vaccination in the province for those over 70 years, which happened last Thursday.

On the other hand, the historical referent of Grandmothers referred to the Minister of Health thrown out: “I appreciate Ginés González García very much because I have known him for many years, but I believe that the measure that the President took is correct, since it was one thing unconsulted and done in a very strange way“.

And she was amazed by the attitude taken by the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, who revealed on the radio how he accessed the VIP vaccination program. “It is a very sensitive subject for who says it, which is VerbitskY. Strange that I put it on screen and made public in great detail as something so out of place and almost, almost, as a political fact. These maneuvers must be analyzed, why they are done and who does them “

And he concluded: “Having given such a concrete explanation of a personal act is not logical. I know Verbitsky a lot and these attitudes must be investigated“.

LGP