The head of the Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Estela de Carlotto, harshly criticized Patricia Bullrich this Sunday for the black bags with names of officials that were placed in front of the Casa Rosada, in the framework of the protest against the VIP vaccination.

“The evil that this girl Bullrich handlesThat one knows her because she was a militant, although I did not know her at that time, but she was an official of several governments and today to see her transformed into a monster, because that is a person who buys mortuary bags and manages such an exhibition with the people of her group “, he affirmed in dialogue with radio Diez.

On Saturday, during the mobilization to Plaza de Mayo against the Vip vaccination, ten bags were placed with the legend “He was waiting for the vaccine but he applied it” and a poster with the names of the different officials or personalities who received the vaccine.

“It hurt a lot. That expression of a mortuary bag with a name, a photo of so many people who put there, including mine, what for? About something that is not true. I was not in any vaccination“added the head of Grandmothers.

President Alberto Fernández also repudiated the incident through his Twitter account, where he targeted opposition leaders and assured that it was “an act of barbarism.”

27f. Controversy over the protest in front of the Casa Rosada. Photo Juano Tesone.

This Sunday, the head of Grandmothers pointed directly at the head of the PRO for having “violated the right” and announced that several human rights organizations “They are seeing how this can be condemned by law as a crime”.

And he said that he signed up in December to receive Sputnik V, that he was called by a medical team and that they applied it to him at the San Juan De Dios Hospital. “like any neighbor’s son”. And what awaits the call for the second dose.

Shortly before, Bullrich also came out to speak to take stock of the protest. He said that the fact of the black bags in front of the Government House was wrong, but he questioned the president for not being outraged with the vaccinated VIPs and yes with the episode on Saturday.

“If I had the moral authority to have criticized this type of vaccinationOr tomorrow, the first of March, you can apologize to all of society, go against those who violated this rule, not only that of the former Minister of Health, that would give the President the authority to criticize the action, “said Bullrich.