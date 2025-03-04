Estela Capital, the investment firm founded by Alejandro Entrecanales Marsans and Arnaud Laigre de Grainville, wants to fold the heritage of its fund, Estela Global Equities, In the next two years, until reaching 200 million euros. And they want to do it following an investment philosophy that they call how Quality contraryfocused on quality companies with strong tickets of tickets in which they take advantage of moments of short -term uncertainty about their price.

The background has exceeded its first two years of life in February, thanks to the thrust of the Family Office From one of the founding partners, but the collective investment vehicle format has allowed them to access other family groups, as well as private banking clients such as UBS, Julius Baer, ​​A&G or Banca March.

For the moment They have no plans to register the product in Luxembourgwhich would allow them to expand their presence among clients of high assets, and in fact the fund is accessible from ten euros through platforms such as Myinvestor. “What we are looking for is a certain sophistication of customers so that they can understand our investment philosophy,” said Ignacio Olave, responsible for the relationship with investors of the firm, during the presentation to the media of Estela Capital.

It is not the first fund that presumes not being value neither Growth but Quality. But in Estela Capital add the last name of They would contradict for the way of focusing the investment. “We do not pigeonholes in an investment style, we are against fashion. We invest in all regions and sectors, without filias or phobias, but we avoid sectors in decline and over -regulated,” said Olave, who stressed that they like leading companies in their sector, globally or in their geographical area and have competitive advantages in their business model.

In the background they have a Universe of 400 companies Of which a maximum of forty comes to be part of the portfolio, concentrated in those ideas where they have more conviction, which offer a 60% revaluation potential in the next three years, with a net debt below three times. Almost half of the portfolio is in European signatures and have two Chinese companies, although they can have a weight in emerging of up to 30%.

The values ​​are not equipment, they can weigh between 3% and 9% of the portfolio, and in fact the first four positions monopolize more than 8% each. This is Dollar Tree, Dollar General, Elis and Eurofins Scientific. In the background there are also names such as Baxter International, Kinepolis, JC Decaux, Experian, Fleury or the China None. Among the Spanish firms in which Amadeus, Viscofan and Inditex have been invested.