The well-remembered actress Estefanía Gómez rose to international fame with the series “Ugly Betty”. She currently wears a totally different look from that time.

In the late 90s, the series “I am Betty the Ugly one” It shook the world not only because of the love story of Beatriz Pinzón and Armando Mendoza, but also because of its various characters, such as the girls from the Cuartel de las Feas, who also earned the affection of the public. To this group belonged Aura María, played by Estefanía Gómez, who was the receptionist at Ecomoda. At that time, she wore wavy brown hair with bangs and in a brown tone. This image of the Colombian actress endured in the imagination of the fans; however, she currently looks unrecognizable.

More than 20 years have passed since the premiere of the series that broke viewership records, in addition to being broadcast in more than 180 countries and being dubbed into 25 languages. Time passed and the cast continued on their way. Some endured acting, while others discovered other passions. This was the case of the Colombian actress. In addition, she also gave her look a 360-degree turn.

This is what Estefanía Gómez currently looks like

Stephanie Gomez She left her long hair in the past and chose to have asymmetrical short hair, which consists of wearing it longer at the front, providing more volume on the sides. In addition, from time to time it is dyed in vibrant colors, such as platinum blonde, brown, reddish, orange and even pink. Like her character, the Colombian actress keeps her soul free without fear of what they will say about the rest of her.

In an interview for the program “I know everything” in 2019, the actress commented on her experience of daring to cut her hair. She said that she made this decision when she was filming for the series “Without breasts there is paradise”. “To see me fresher. I feel more relaxed, I feel like I took a building off of me, ”she began by saying.

“I am Betty, the ugly one” encapsulated her in a single look

The 46-year-old actress said that this decision was one of her big goals. “I wanted a cut like this for a long time. I feel like it’s more feminine.” She revealed that, after working on the series “I am Betty, the ugly one”, the directors of various productions wanted her with the same look as her character Aura María de ella.

“All the productions I’ve been in, I don’t know if it’s because of ‘Betty’, they always want to see me as a blonde with long wavy hair, and I want to break with that,” she said. He also encouraged women to dare this change. “It’s like finding yourself again and understanding that femininity, sensuality, is not in your hair, it’s in you.”