The wait that seemed endless has ended. The date is April. The fans asked for it, they claimed it on the networks, they demanded it from the coaching staff of the Argentine team. The question echoed everywhere: why don’t they call Estefanía Banini to the national team? The answer came. Maybe late for many. Perhaps necessary for others. Important and vital for the Copa América 2022. Just because of his performance, because of his conditions, because of his volume of play.
After almost three years, without wearing the blue and white shirt, the return of the former captain of the national team is drawn on the horizon of the next FIFA date. The technical director, Germán Portanova cited her among the 23 summoned to face Chile on April 7 and 10 in Córdoba and San Luis, respectively.
At the beginning of this year, the Mendoza player, today an Atlético de Madrid player, was chosen as one of the 11 members of the FIFA ideal team that was announced at The Best award ceremony that took place in Zurich, Switzerland. The 31-year-old midfielder thus became the first Argentine recognized among the eleven outstanding players of FIFA. Even after that news was known, the technical director continued without taking it into account to wear the light blue and white shirt and her absence weighed. And she had repercussions. Before facing Colombia in February, social networks were filled with messages addressed to the coaching staff of the national team with a question: why is Banini still missing? After the matches, Portanova came up with an answer: “As a player it is not in discussion, we are prioritizing the group.” Then the DT had indicated then that she had “the intention of at some point being able to summon her but always prioritizing the group, because the group is the one that achieves things.”
For her part, the player, who stands out at Atlético de Madrid today in third place in the Spanish League, always stressed her desire to return to the national team. “She would never say no to him,” she had clarified to the press this year. Banini is already preparing to go out on the field with the albiceleste and the fans are standing up to applaud her return.
