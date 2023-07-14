The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup is just around the corner and soccer fans around the world are eager to enjoy one of the biggest sporting events on the planet: there are only a few days left before the event to be held in Australia and New Zealand, from July 20 to August 20, 2023.
It will be the ninth edition of the Women’s World Cup and the Argentine team will compete for the fourth time in its history. The fact is that in none of the previous ones could he win a game. From the hand of Germán Portanova as DT and Stephanie Banini Within the field of play, the Argentine team wants to surprise locals and strangers.
Banini, who plays for Atlético Madrid in Spain, is precisely the great figure and the greatest hope of the national squad, which is why in 90min we talked with her, in an exclusive interview in which she told us how they prepare for the great tournament and the expectations for what is to come.
How is the group?
The truth is that I see it very well, with great desire, concentrated. We arrived more prepared for this World Cup than the previous one (World Cup in France 2019, where they were eliminated in the first round but scored the first point in their history).
Because?
I think that a totally different process has been carried out than in the past, we take advantage of the FIFA Dates to reach the World Cup in the best way. There are younger girls, with a different preparation, the squad is well balanced between youth and experience… the rivals are very difficult, even more than the previous one, but we are very focused.
How do you think the younger ones look at you?
I feel that they have a lot of respect for me. It’s nice to come to the country and be admired, not only by my teammates, but by people in general, because it adds a lot to women’s soccer. My goal is to make the road much easier for them and that’s where we are.
How did you get to this World Cup?
Older, ha. I arrive well, I am in a good moment, with more experience for having played in Europe, the Spanish League is giving me other knowledge that I am going to try to instill in my teammates.
Are you in the best moment of your career?
No not at all. I’ve been better. Yes, now I realize the spaces faster, how to stop between the lines, that is what the years give you, but physically I am not the same as four years ago. I think that with my reading of the game I can replace the physical.
What analysis do you make of the group that touched them?
The first match against Italy It will be very hard, they are intense and very physical. We have to be very focused, especially on that debut. The other matches against Sweden and South Africa They will also be complicated, on paper they are superior to us.
What is the most difficult rival of the three?
Without a doubt Sweden. They are a world power, we are light years away from them. Perhaps they will arrive classified, that can also happen, but on paper it is the most difficult game.
Why is Argentina so far from those teams?
They have a different training, a different structure for women, which we don’t have here in Argentina. That is noticeable in a World Cup, because you play against the best, in the best tournament, where every detail matters.
Can we get excited or not?
The illusion is there, despite everything I told you. I have good feelings, what is being done is the beginning of everything we want, there is a long way to go but obviously we have to trust and have hope. We are creating a game identity, with the technique we have… in the long term it will give us results. But you have to focus on that, on our strong point, which is technique. There is a lot of talent in Argentina.
What message do you have for women related to soccer?
I want to thank those who passed because they fought for this to continue. I see super important what they have done. Those who are beginning this path, continue fighting for what we all want, that Argentina can be a power in women’s football. Hopefully they can see themselves represented in this World Cup, that they support us and that we are more and more.
an emoji
The devil who smiles.
A nickname
I like to be called “Dwarf”. They also call me “Chucky”, but I don’t like that one.
Favorite subject
I listen to all kinds of music.
The best goal of your career
With the national team, I prefer the goal against Chile in the final of the ODESUR Games, we won 2-1. Also the free-kick goal I scored against Real Madrid, with Atlético.
What celebrity would you ask for a photo?
To Messi. I already have one but I would ask for more.
a cabal
I always put my left shin guard on first, I enter the court with my right foot first. I have those little things.
If you hadn’t been a player, you would have been…
I really like animals, I thought about being a veterinarian.
Who is the locker room DJ?
Yami Rodríguez and Romi Núñez.
And what is heard?
Cumbia, more than anything.
Best partner?
Bonsegundo Flower.
The most boring?
Vanina Correa, does nothing.
The most disciplined?
Miriam Anahí Mayorga, the doc.
What surprises you the most on the pitch?
I didn’t know Romina Núñez that well, her claw, her attitude, beyond the game, surprises me. She never gets tired, she is like an engine. At stake, Lorena Benítez.
If an archer was missing, who would save?
I. I’m very good at bow. I would put the gloves on without any problem. If they throw it at me, I won’t reach it, but I would go to the goal.
A soccer-tennis partner?
Lore Benitez. She is very good, and I want to win everything, heh.
