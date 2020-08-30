The New York cosmetics group Estée Lauder has so far generated a large part of its sales in stationary retail. Therefore, Corona hit him hard. But the group is taking action against it – with success. By Klaus Schachinger, Euro am Sonntag

D.he stress in business and the challenge of the effects of the pandemic are enormous at Estée Lauder. Founded in 1946 by the entrepreneur of the same name in New York, the manufacturer of cosmetics and skin care products in the luxury segment achieved around 40 percent of its revenues of 14.9 billion dollars in boutiques and department stores in 2019 – often in so-called shop-in-shop systems. Branches at international airports and train stations generated a further 23 percent of the proceeds.

Temporary business closings and the significantly reduced travel activities worldwide in the wake of the corona pandemic are having a significant impact on the cosmetics giant.

Surprisingly strong

Nevertheless, the share has now almost made up for the heavy losses during the broad sell-off on the stock exchanges in March. Investors are obviously honoring the board’s strategy to limit the effects of the pandemic. The New York cosmetics group wants to expand the share of online sales in total revenue from 15 percent more quickly than planned before Corona.

Around three quarters of the advertising budget is already invested in online advertising. What is new is that in the important American business, which provides around 29 percent of sales, trained employees and professional cosmetic consultants from the branches are now broadcasting online video tutorials. They are designed to give customers the benefits and use of expensive cosmetic and care products by Estée Lauder’s CFO, Tracy Travis, explains the chat and then guides her through her online purchases. She is convinced that this is why there will be a “significant shift in sales to the web” in the company’s American business over the next few years.

With an assortment of creams, which can cost 400 dollars per jar, wealthy customers remain largely reliable and like to order online if this is easy and convenient thanks to the appropriate service. In the group’s best-selling brands such as Clinique, Bobbi Brown or La Mer, the proportion of customers who regularly order these products is over 50 percent. “That is significantly more than with many competitors, also because the group evaluates the behavior of its customers in detail and brings new products to market much faster than many competitors,” says Brian Yacktman, boss and founder of the US asset manager YCG Investments. It usually takes the company a year to develop and market a new product, while other companies take twice as long, says Yacktman.

Financially, Estée Lauder is well equipped to cope with difficult times. At the end of March, New Yorkers had just under $ 5 billion in cash on their balance sheet. The group could theoretically settle its 6.2 billion dollar debt with its reserves and operating profit within a year.

Protection for image and margin

Nothing is given away. In order to protect the high margins and the image of the products, the stocks of the goods delivered are closely monitored in the branches so that we can react immediately if a retailer gets into trouble. Then either the delivery is reclaimed or Estée Lauder negotiates a buy-back price for the inventory to prevent the products from being sold.

The group usually copes with economic downturns surprisingly well and then makes strong gains. Once the effects of the global financial crisis were overcome in 2008 and 2009, revenues then doubled relatively quickly.

At Estée Lauder, the proportion of significantly cheaper products is between two and four percent of the range, which is significantly less than many of its competitors. This strengthens investors’ trust in the brand. From this point of view, it is hardly surprising that the stock exchange reacted quite calmly when the group recently canceled the quarterly dividend due to Corona.

Robust: The losses from the sell-off in March will soon be offset. Use price weaknesses to buy.