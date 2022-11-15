(Reuters) – Estee Lauder Cos said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to buy U.S. fashion brand Tom Ford for $2.8 billion, in what would be its biggest acquisition.

Shares in Estée Lauder, which already licenses Tom Ford fragrances and cosmetics, were marginally lower in extended market trading.

Tom Ford entered into exclusive negotiations with Estée Lauder last week. The company beat out competing bids from several other companies, including Kering, which owns Gucci, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru, Editing)