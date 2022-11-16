Designer and filmmaker Tom Ford, at a gala in November 2021 in New York. Evan Agostini (Invision)

Tom Ford, the exquisite American designer turned filmmaker, will now have more time and money to imagine and produce stories. The Estee Lauder firm, the flagship of world cosmetics, has agreed to purchase the Tom Ford brand for 2.8 billion dollars, in the largest transaction in its history, which also consolidates a previous license agreement for fragrances and makeup for the designer. With the acquisition, Estee Lauder confirms the partnership it has had with Tom Ford’s makeup and fragrance lines since 2005. It is the most expensive transaction in the industry so far this year.

Oblivious to economic turbulence, the global luxury sector is being reconfigured with the help of large numbers. Estee Lauder, the world’s second largest cosmetics and fragrance company after France’s L’Oreal, will pay some $2.3 billion for the designer and filmmaker’s brand, financed with cash, debt and $300 million in deferred payments, while The remaining 250 million will come from the German Marcolin, also from the luxury sector. In turn, Tom Ford will extend his long-term license for men’s and women’s fashion, as well as accessories and underwear, to his current partner Ermenegildo Zegna.

The already billionaire Ford, eponymous founder of the brand and who at the end of the 2000s undertook “the greatest challenge” of his life when he landed in the cinema as a director, will serve as creative supervisor after the closing of the operation and until the end from 2023, while Chairman Domenico De Sole, once Gucci’s chairman, will remain as a consultant until then.

Executives at Estee Lauder, founded nearly 80 years ago in New York, have reported that the current license agreement with Tom Ford generates about $1 billion in revenue for the company a year, and that it expires in 2030. At that At the moment, the terms of the relationship would have to be renegotiated, a risk for Estee Lauder given the trend towards concentration in the sector. The deal comes at a time when high-end brands are looking for new avenues for growth, as business in China – once the powerhouse for luxury brands, with Russia taking a backseat – has become more difficult. due to the restrictions of the pandemic and, in the Russian case, due to the sanctions derived from the war in Ukraine.

The announcement comes after Bloomberg News reported in July that Tom Ford was exploring a potential sale. The powerful French group Kering, owner of the world’s leading luxury brands and which had long expressed interest in carrying out a transformation operation, has also been in talks to acquire Tom Ford, according to sources familiar with the negotiation. A representative for Kering, which is owned by billionaire François-Henri Pinault, declined to comment.

A sector in few hands

The heir to Estee Lauder, Ronald Lauder, 78 years old and son of the founder, has surprisingly become a key factor in New York political life, by supporting the race of the Republican candidate for state governor, Lee, with 11 million dollars. Zeldin, narrowly defeated by Democrat Kathy Hochul. New York City is also the home of Pinault, who through Kering owns the prestigious Christie’s auction house. Last week, Christie’s sold the art collection of Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen for $1.6 billion, breaking all art market records.

In New York, and at auctions, it is common to see Ford, who is also a collector, an appreciable filmmaker who has managed to transfer the refined elegance of his designs to celluloid, and not only in the decoration or costumes of the films, as demonstrated by his two films, A lonely man Y Nocturnal animals. Ford has served as chairman of the powerful Council of Designers of America and contributes his designs on special occasions, such as one of the scenes that shaped the last major annual fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. To close the circle of the successful marriage of convenience between glamour, economy and art, Gucci, the Italian firm that starred in one of the titles of last film season, also belongs to the Kering de Pinault holding: Ford himself was a key player in the Game of Thrones between the businessmen Bernard Arnault and François Pinault, the two factotums of global luxury, for gaining control of the Italian house. An exclusive market concentrated in a few hands, in which Ford will from now on have free hands to create in the field they want.