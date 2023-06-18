Esteban Volkov Bronstein, grandson and guardian of the memory of Leon Trotsky, died this Saturday night in Mexico City, the last refuge of his grandfather in exile and where he was ordered to be brought as a child in 1939. A decade earlier, Josef Stalin had sworn to erase from the earth the entire lineage of the one who had been one of the architects of the Russian revolution and head of the Red Army. A survivor of the Stalinist terror, the boy Volkov was a direct witness to the murder of his grandfather, one of the milestones in the political history of the 20th century. It was in that house with colonial airs where he used to play with the family’s Russian greyhounds and that decades later he would end up turning into a museum to honor the memory of his grandfather, who tragically marked his entire family.

Born in Yalta, Ukraine, in 1926, his original name was Vsevolod. At the age of five he left Moscow with his mother for the Turkish island of Prinkipo, Trotsky’s first refuge. “We lived in our grandfather’s house on the Princes’ Islands, in the Sea of ​​Marmara”, he used to remember from those very early days. In 1932 mother and son moved to Berlin, where the Nazi party was already beginning its rise to power. A few weeks later she, sick with tuberculosis, takes her own life, leaving the gas in the kitchen open. He spent a year and a half in a boarding school in Vienna run by disciples of Sigmund Freud and in 1934 he was sent to Paris with his uncle Leon Sedov, Trotsky’s right-hand man, who would die delirious in a Paris clinic, supposedly poisoned, barely five years later. . His father and his great-uncles would also end up shot.

After León’s gruesome death, Trotsky orders that he be sent to Mexico with him and they name him Esteban. Or Sieva, as he affectionately called his grandfather. Barely a year later, on Tuesday August 20, 1940, he arrives in murder. In an interview with this newspaper, Volkov recalled the details of the event in 2015. It was noon and when Esteban came home from school, only a few minutes had passed after his grandfather had received a murderous ice ax from Ramón Mercader, the Stalinist agent who had infiltrated Trotsky’s closest circle for months. “When he heard my footsteps, he told the guards:“ Keep Sieva away. He must not see this scene, ”he recalled. In a corner of the garden, two policemen were holding the assassin sent by Moscow. “I didn’t recognize him at the time,” he says. “He had a bloody face and was making strange squeals and howls.”

Esteban Volkov shows photographs at the Museo Casa de León Trotsky. Jonas Cortes

Three months earlier, in May, a first shooting attack led by the Stalinist muralist David Alfaro Siqueiros had left a scratch in Sieva. The family decided to move to another, safer house, also in the Coyoacán neighborhood, south of the capital. On the tour that this newspaper took in 2025 through the second home, Volkov recalled: “Many say that this was a fortress. Trotsky’s Fortress! It was not a fortress. Of course, after the first attack some windows were boarded up and walls were erected”.

Until the 1970s, Volkok lived in that very house, where he raised his four daughters. And in 1990 she decided to turn the house into a museum. A fixture in all the city’s tourist guides, Volkok’s drive and dedication also made it a meeting point for figures and intellectuals linked to her grandfather. Like the Cuban writer Leonardo Padura, author of The man who loved dogs, one of the best fictional approaches to the universe of Trotsky and his murderer. Padura returned to the scene of the crime in 2017. In the patio of the house, packed with people, the Cuban writer, accompanied by Volkov, explained the details of his great novel based on a true story where, as a friend told him, “everyone they lie”.

Trotsky’s grandson has been the executor of his memory more than of his doctrine. “I have always been away from politics. My role has been to bear witness to what I experienced. The fierce persecution that my family suffered, the avalanche of lies and monstrous falsehoods”. Trotsky did not want to involve him in his affairs either. In fact, he would reprimand his guards if they did so: “Don’t talk politics with my grandson,” he ordered.

In Mexico the young Esteban studied chemistry and in the fifties he was part of the Mexican laboratory that synthesized for the first time in history the basic element of the contraceptive pill. Then he set up a small waste recycling plant on his own. Her wife, Palmira Fernández from Madrid, was a housewife with a past worthy of her husband’s. Her family had been divided between the national and republican sides after the Civil War and she worked for several years as head of Balenciaga’s workshop until she left everything and went to Mexico to join her brothers, exiled from the losing side. .

Esteban Volkov with exhibits at the Museo Casa de León Trotsky. Jonas Cortes

In the living room of the house where he lived for the last few years, there was a painting. It is a nightmarish representation of the final moment of his grandfather, who appears huddled in the arms of his partner, Natalia Sedova, horrified by death. Volkov did not like it, as he also told this newspaper. He complained that he was not trustworthy because Trotsky remained on his feet after the coup, “with broken glasses and a bloody head, pointing to Mornard,” he said, using the assumed name of Mercader as if he did not deserve one of his own. To correct the historical inaccuracy, Trotsky’s grandson had covered his grandfather’s horrified expression with a piece of masking tape.

