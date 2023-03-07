Esteban Soto, figure of the march, was robbed and beaten

Crime doesn’t stop Bogota. The Colombian marcher was robbed and beaten over the weekend Esteban Soto, in the vicinity of Simón Bolívar Park.

Soto, who has already represented Colombia on several occasions in the Olympic Games, was surprised when the robbers approached him.

“I was dragged and they threw me to the ground. It was the two men. They took the bicycle, the helmet and the smart watch,” Soto said.

And I add: “It was about six in the morning and I had just come from training on the bike, when I felt the blows.”

Soto filed the complaint and the police warned that the reward for finding the whereabouts of the thieves and the bicycle will be $10 million pesos.

“We get to train almost every day and this place is very lonely, that’s why these events happen very often,” said the athlete.

The athlete required medical attention, as he received strong blows to the face. “I had several injuries to my face and that is going to delay my training,” he said.

Esteban Soto is 29 years old and is looking for the minimum mark for the 2024 Olympic Games. He has been a medalist in the Central American and Caribbean Games and in the Bolivarian Games.

