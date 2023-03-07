Tuesday, March 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Esteban Soto, figure of the march, was robbed and beaten

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Esteban Soto, figure of the march, was robbed and beaten


close

Stephen Soto

Stephen Soto.

Stephen Soto.

It happened in the vicinity of El Salitre Park in Bogotá.

Crime doesn’t stop Bogota. The Colombian marcher was robbed and beaten over the weekend Esteban Soto, in the vicinity of Simón Bolívar Park.

(Shakira: striking reaction to the question of whether Piqué wanted to go back with her)

Soto, who has already represented Colombia on several occasions in the Olympic Games, was surprised when the robbers approached him.

See also  The femicide of Angie Díaz: the Latina murdered by her American boyfriend

(Dani Alves: his ex visited him in jail and revealed details, reconciliation?)

“I was dragged and they threw me to the ground. It was the two men. They took the bicycle, the helmet and the smart watch,” Soto said.

And I add: “It was about six in the morning and I had just come from training on the bike, when I felt the blows.”

Soto filed the complaint and the police warned that the reward for finding the whereabouts of the thieves and the bicycle will be $10 million pesos.

Reward

“We get to train almost every day and this place is very lonely, that’s why these events happen very often,” said the athlete.

The athlete required medical attention, as he received strong blows to the face. “I had several injuries to my face and that is going to delay my training,” he said.

Esteban Soto is 29 years old and is looking for the minimum mark for the 2024 Olympic Games. He has been a medalist in the Central American and Caribbean Games and in the Bolivarian Games.
(Iker Casillas, ‘in oblivion’: ex-partner introduces his new boyfriend to the world) (Real Cartagena striker was injured in a hitman attack at a hairdresser)

See also  This is how the world press reviewed Real Madrid's triumph over PSG

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Esteban #Soto #figure #march #robbed #beaten

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nicaragua: Ortega closes Cosep and its 18 business chambers

Nicaragua: Ortega closes Cosep and its 18 business chambers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result