The Asturian Joel Álvarez, fighter of the UFC, has always cataloged the top 15 of the lightweight division as A “shark pond”. His definition says everything: only the strongest can resist with that status. One of the athletes who fight for sitting at the table of the best in the category is Esteban Ribovics, known as El Gringo. The Argentine fighter has three consecutive victories and this Saturday will face Nasrat Hasqparast, in a lawsuit that could serve to start calling the greatest names of the division.

«It is a filter to climb to Top 15. I hope it is a war. I trained to give one hundred percent. I hope you finish as I want: fast. But if you go to the three assaults, I have the prepared gas tank, ”says the Gringo in an interview with ABC MMA. He is a few hours after getting on the scale in the official weighing and everything is marching correctly, although, he says, during the fight, he cuts “10 kilos.”

In addition, Ribovics arrives at his commitment to this Saturday with the exciting fighter poster. His fight against Daniel Zellhuber in the Las Vegas sphere in September 2024 earned him to receive the prize of the fight of the year. «I feel proud to have been part of that super event, which I was unique to date. Although he knocked me down at the last round, I knew I had to get something extra and endure the fight. At that time you do not think, you only act on what you have trained. You have to take risks, sometimes it is a bit dangerous, but if you trust your jaw can go forward, ”he recalls in ABC.

In case you win this weekend, the Gringo already has several names in mind. «Paddy Pimblett and Bobby Green, even Beneil Dariush. There will be a lot of change in the ranking. There are many people who have been stepping very strong as Joel Álvarez. I would like to fight Joel Álvarezhe likes to go forward, it is technically neat, I like that fight, ”he reveals during the interview.









On the other hand, it also gets wet when commenting on the new member in the division, Ilia Topuria, who left her pen title vacant to climb to the light. «I have a lot of uncertainty about how you can go to Ilya Topuria within the category, since it is small for the division. But one of Alexander Volknovski’s fights against Islam Makhachev was very good … he can give a lot to talk or can add a negative record to the race. The truth is that I don’t know. I would have to see it within the category of the 155 pounds and give you my opinion, but now I only have uncertainty. If today I have to bet on that fight, I give Islam 60 to 40, ”says Ribovics.

Regarding whether he deserves the opportunity directly by the lightweight title of the UFC, the Argentine believes that there should be a previous step. «I would like to see him before against another contender fighter rather than face Islam and if he wins him since he were for him. It is a star. The Conor McGregor of the moment is being ilia topuria. It moves many people and a lot of money, they can fight for the title, very surely, ”concludes the gringo.