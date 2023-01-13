Hermosillo, Sonora.- With an offensive led by Esteban Quirozwho hit two home runs, Algodoneros de Guasave beat Naranjeros de Hermosillo 4-3 in order to equalize the semifinal to a victory by side in the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League

the serpentine

Matt Pobereyko started for the Blue and Whites and worked six innings and three runs; then they came the winner Dalton RodriguezRafael Córdova and Brandon Koch got the last four outs for the save.

Elián Leyva started for the Sonorans and stayed on the hill for six innings, and then they saw Luis Márquez remove, the defeated Thomas McIlraith and Fernando Salas.

Offensive

Algodoneros in the first inning went to the front with a solo home run by Esteban Quiroz.

Naranjeros at the end of the game went up when Nick Torres produced one with a single and Luis Alfonso Cruz doubled to the left to drive in two more.

The Guasavenses returned to the attack in the third when Esteban Quiroz caught another pitch from Elián Leyva and deposited it behind the fence to the right to bring Julián Ornelas ahead to equalize the score at three runs.

The blue and whites in the eighth roll made the winning run with a producer hit by Sebastián Elizalde.

We recommend you read:

what’s next

For tomorrow, in what will be the third of the semifinal series and which will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Kuroda Park stadium, helmsman Óscar Robles will have Nico Tellache ready and Juan Gabriel Castro will send Wilmer Ríos from Guasavense.